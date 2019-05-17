CHICAGO (CBS)–Three teenagers accused of carjacking an off-duty Chicago police officer are facing life in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury.
Raynell Lanford, Jamar Jarvis and Jamaal Ashshaheed are each charged with vehicular hijacking and using a weapon in the crime.
In the early morning hours of October 18, detectives say they approached an off-duty officer in the Edgewater neighborhood, showed her a gun and demanded the keys to her SUV.
The teens are also charged with an attempted carjacking that happened a few hours earlier.
A fourth teenager, Javion Bush, was charged as an accessory for helping the assailants after the carjacking, police said.