Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago, Teens Charged In Carjacking


CHICAGO (CBS)–Three teenagers accused of carjacking an off-duty Chicago police officer are facing life in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Raynell Lanford, Jamar Jarvis and Jamaal Ashshaheed are each charged with vehicular hijacking and using a weapon in the crime.

In the early morning hours of October 18, detectives say they approached an off-duty officer in the Edgewater neighborhood, showed her a gun and demanded the keys to her SUV.

The teens are also charged with an attempted carjacking that happened a few hours earlier.

A fourth teenager, Javion Bush, was charged as an accessory for helping the assailants after the carjacking, police said.

 

 

 

 

 

 