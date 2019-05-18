Police investigate after seven people were shot at a house party in Muncie, Indiana, near the campus of Ball State University on May 18, 2019. (Credit: WTTV)
(CBS) — Seven people have been wounded in a shooting near the campus of Ball State University in central Indiana.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a house party just west of campus.
Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said three people were in critical condition. Some of the victims are Ball State students, but the extent of their injuries is not known.
Police said the shooter is in custody.
An investigation was underway to determine a motive but police said they don’t believe there is a current threat to students on campus.