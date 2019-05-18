CHICAGO (CBS) — Omar Orozco couldn’t believe his eyes: three kids in two off-road vehicles going down the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 60 mph.
Orozco was driving home to Lansing around midnight Friday night when he spotted the two vehicles in the southbound lanes near the Garfield exit.
The vehicles appeared to be Polaris Ranger side-by-sides. Even more shocking, the drivers appeared to be about 10 years old.
They didn’t have their lights on, and the vehicles did not appear to have any license plates.
Video of his encounter has been posted on YouTube and Facebook, where it already has been viewed more than 300,000 times, and has more than 1,900 comments and 11,000 shares.
He said he tried to talk to the kids, and they just told him they were going home.
Chicago Police and Illinois State Police said they did not receive any calls about the incident.