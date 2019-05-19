CHICAGO (CBS)–Parts of Cook County were under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon, as a line of storms carrying 60 MPH wind gusts sweeps the area.
In Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, the wind had knocked down power lines, trees and a light pole.
The storms were developing in an area stretching from Chicago to Ottawa, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.
The National Weather Service said strong thunderstorms moving at 50 MPH were spotted over Oak Forest and Midlothian around 2 p.m.