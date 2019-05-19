CHICAGO (CBS)–Two people have been charged in a hit-and-run that injured a Chicago police officer on May 14 in the Greektown neighborhood.
Arsenio Harden, 30, was charged with a felony count of escape from a peace officer. Lashanda Southall, 29, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated fleeing from a peace officer.
A police officer pulled them over around 3 a.m. and police said they backed up and hit the officer and a light pole and then fled the scene.
Police did not say who was driving the vehicle.
The officer declined medical treatment.