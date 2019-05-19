CHICAGO (CBS)–The funeral services for 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa have been scheduled.
The Chicago teenager was killed last month. Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, are charged with murder, accused of plotting for nearly a month to kill Ochoa and cut her baby from her womb.
The first of two visitations for Ochoa will be held May 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 South Oak Park Avenue in Stickney. Another visitation will be held May 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Her funeral will be held the same day, from 9 to 11 a.m., also at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
