  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    11:00 AMYard Wars
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, funeral, Marlen Ochoa, Missing Pregnant Teen


CHICAGO (CBS)–The funeral services for 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa have been scheduled.

The Chicago teenager was killed last month. Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, are charged with murder, accused of plotting for nearly a month to kill Ochoa and cut her baby from her womb.

Marlen Ochoa (Photo provided by family)

The first of two visitations for Ochoa will be held May 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 South Oak Park Avenue in Stickney. Another visitation will be held May 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Her funeral will be held the same day, from 9 to 11 a.m., also at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Read More: 

‘It’s Painful,’ Marlen Ochoa’s Family Seek Answers, Plans To Meet With Hospital Staff

‘They Are Monsters’: Daughters, Sisters Of Marlen Ochoa’s Alleged Killers Say They Can’t Forgive Them

Marlen Ochoa Case: No Bail For Three People Charged In Pregnant Teen’s Murder

 

 