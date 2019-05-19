CHICAGO (CBS)–A video of Mick Jagger dancing, weeks after heart surgery, has fans blown away.
The legendary “Rolling Stones” frontman posted the video on social media of himself rehearsing for his band’s tour, which kicks off in Chicago with shows June 21 and 25 at Soldier Field.
Jagger, 75, shared the 22-second video of himself dancing to The Wombats’ song, “Techno Fan” on Twitter on May 15.
The Rolling Stones previously announced March 30 that the band was postponing their tour due to Jagger’s health conditions.
The video of the star dancing had fans in awe, including Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons, who expressed their surprise on Twitter.