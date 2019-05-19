CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for a group of six men wanted for beating a robbing a person who was asleep on a CTA Red Line train in April near the Harrison stop.
Police on Sunday released surveillance images of the men on the train on the day of the April 27 attack.
At about 5:45 a.m. they attacked the victim and fled with his cash, according to police.
The suspects are described as five Hispanic males and one black man, all between the ages of 18 and 20, and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.