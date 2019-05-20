CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl was shot in the foot and shin early Monday, when someone fired through the window of a home in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police said the girl was inside an apartment near 43rd and Fairfield when shots were fired through the front window around 2:30 a.m.
The girl was struck in the right foot and left shin, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
Police said it appears someone else in the home was the intended target. Area Central detectives were investigating.
No one was in custody Monday morning.