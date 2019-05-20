CHICAGO (CBS)–Armed robberies were reported at businesses in Chicago’s Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods during the past few days, police said.
In both incidents, a man with a gun walked into the business and announced a robbery. He demanded cash and fled, police said.
The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates:
- The 1600 block of North LaSalle on May 16
- The 100 block of West Division on May 18
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.