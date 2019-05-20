Filed Under:Chicago Crime, Chicago Police, Lincoln Park, Old Town, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)–Armed robberies were reported at businesses in Chicago’s Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods during the past few days, police said.

In both incidents, a man with a gun walked into the business and announced a robbery. He demanded cash and fled, police said.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates: 

  • The 1600 block of North LaSalle on May 16
  • The 100 block of West Division on May 18

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

 

 

 

 

 