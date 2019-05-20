CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of Marlen Ochoa and activists are now demanding answers from hospital officials at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where Ochoa’s baby is after his mother was murdered and he was cut from her womb.
This comes after what the family says is a complete irresponsibility on behalf of the staff, who allowed the alleged killer, Clarisa Figueroa, to be on hospital property days after the murder.
Ochoa, 19, was murdered, her baby cut from her womb, police say. She had been missing for weeks before detectives finally got a break in the case and charged Figueroa and two others in her death.
A meeting between the family and hospital staff started at 1 p.m. Monday. The family is accompanied by its lawyer and a spokesperson.
The family and activists are also concerned after they watched CBS 2’s exclusive interview last week with the estranged daughters of Figueroa, who say she was given a room in the labor and maternity area where she was visited by her boyfriend Peter Bobak and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, who also face charges.
Meanwhile the photo of the baby’s father holding the child inside the hospital show a child fighting for his life and a father showing his love for his son.