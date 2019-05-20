



Lori Lightfoot will be sworn in as Chicago’s 56th mayor this morning, becoming the first black woman and openly gay person to take the reins at City Hall.

Approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration at Wintrust Arena.

The new mayor isn’t alone in making history on Monday. With Melissa Conyears-Ervin being sworn in as city treasurer, and Anna Valencia starting her first full term as city clerk, it’s the first time all three positions will be held by women – and women of color to boot.

A new City Council also will be sworn in, with 12 new aldermen taking office, including at least five democratic socialists, who together with incumbent democratic socialist Carlos Ramirez-Rosa already have announced efforts to move the City Council further left.

Lightfoot announced her bid for the mayor’s office more than a year ago, months before Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not seek another term, but when there were already eight other challengers in the race.

She has touted herself as a progressive, and cited a need for equity and inclusion as guiding principles of her campaign for change at City Hall.

After a bevy of political heavy hitters joined the race when Emanuel announced his retirement, Lightfoot seemed to come out of nowhere to finish in first place in the February election, having polled as low as 2.8 percent a month earlier.

She later cruised to victory over Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, winning all 50 wards, and taking 73 percent of the vote in April, setting off a six-week sprint to begin establishing a cabinet and setting her agenda at City Hall.

The inauguration ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and will air live on CBS 2 and on cbschicago.com/live