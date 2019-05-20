  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chatham, Gas Station Shooting, parking lot shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were shot during a gas station shooting in Chatham just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Chicago police.

One victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the right hand and was stabilized and transported condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

The second victim, a 37-year-old female, was shot in the left side of the chest and transported to University of Chicago Hospital and stabilized.

According to police, the two victims were standing in a parking lot in the 7800 block of S. State Street when an unknown offender in a white sedan, traveling northbound on State Street, started shooting.

No offenders are in custody.

Area South Detectives are investigating.