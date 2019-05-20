CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were shot during a gas station shooting in Chatham just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Chicago police.
One victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the right hand and was stabilized and transported condition to St. Bernard Hospital.
The second victim, a 37-year-old female, was shot in the left side of the chest and transported to University of Chicago Hospital and stabilized.
According to police, the two victims were standing in a parking lot in the 7800 block of S. State Street when an unknown offender in a white sedan, traveling northbound on State Street, started shooting.
No offenders are in custody.
Area South Detectives are investigating.