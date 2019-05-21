CHICAGO (CBS)– Rahm Emanuel has accepted a position as a contributing editor at The Atlantic, the publication announced Tuesday.
The announcement comes a day after Lori Lightfoot was sworn in as Chicago’s 56th mayor.
The former mayor has previously written over a dozen articles for the publication, including the latest, posted Tuesday morning.
“The Atlantic will be the primary home for Emanuel’s writing, with the former mayor contributing frequent essays to The Atlantic’s Ideas section,” The Atlantic representatives said in an official statement.