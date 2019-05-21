(File photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was seriously injured when scaffolding collapsed on top of him in the Loop, after he tried to remove a brace from the structure.
Police said the man was waiting for a package around 5:30 a.m. near Jackson and LaSalle, when he tried to make room from the package by removing a brace from the bottom of a scaffold.
The scaffolding fell on him, causing injuries to his neck, chest, and back, police and fire officials said.
A Fire Department spokesperson said the man crawled from under the scaffolding after the collapse. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.
The Buildings Department and Streets and Sanitation Department were notified of the scaffolding collapse.