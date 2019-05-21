CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the shoulder early Tuesday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, after someone chased him for several miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Interstate 57.
Chicago police said a 46-year-old man told investigators he pulled onto the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at Garfield overnight, when he saw two vehicles chasing each other.
The man said one of the vehicles began chasing his 2002 Acura, and someone in the black SUV chasing him opened fire between Garfield and 63rd Street.
Police said the man kept driving to I-57, where he exited at Halsted, and drove north to 96th Street, where the SUV drove past him. At that point, someone got out of the SUV, and shot him in the shoulder.
The victim drove to 95th and Halsted, where he flagged down police as the SUV headed north on Halsted. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.