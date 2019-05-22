CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian in the Roseland neighborhood last week.
Police say around 1:30 a.m. on May 16, a 41-year-old man was struck in the 400 block of East 95th Street.
The vehicle is described as a four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with Illinois license plate BE82675. It was last seen traveling east on the 95th Street from Vernon Avenue. The vehicle will have extensive damage to the windshield and roof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.