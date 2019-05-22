CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra monthly pass holders will soon be able to travel across zones on weekends for no additional cost.
According to Metra, the change will go into effect on June 1 and will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.
Currently, only Metra’s Weekend Pass for $10 can be used for unlimited travel across all fare zones.
“Monthly Pass holders are our most loyal customers,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We want to encourage them to look to Metra for travel needs beyond their weekday commute. Our Weekend Pass has always allowed unlimited travel on our system and our goal is to offer the same flexibility for our most frequent customers.”
Metra riders can purchase the paper version of the monthly pass or electronically through the Ventra App.