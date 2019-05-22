CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium launched an interactive sea otter exhibit earlier this year, but don’t plan on shaking hands with one of the adorable otters just yet.
That’s because tickets to the Shedd’s wildly-popular “Otter Encounter” are sold out, despite the hefty price for admission–$110 for adults and $95 for kids.
The “Otter Encounter” lets aquarium guests get up-and-close access to the otters by going behind the scenes of their habitats, helping prepare their food and interacting with the animals from behind an acrylic partition.
Wildlife lovers jumped at the chance to be close to the otters, swooping up the tickets soon after they went on sale in February.
There’s no word about when–or whether–more tickets to the “Otter Encounter” will become available, but the Shedd kindly shared an adorable video of one of the otters on social media on Tuesday–so we can all get a glimpse of the cuteness.
In the video, the sea otter, Yaku, snacks on some clams he pulls out of his underarm pockets.