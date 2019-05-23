CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway have reopened, more than four hours after at least seven vehicles were involved in a string of crashes near 47th Street.
Illinois State Police said, around 1:55 a.m., four semi-tractor trailers and three other vehicles were involved in a crash near 47th Street. One of the trucks jacknknifed.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The inbound local lanes were closed between 47th and 43rd streets as a result of the crash, and traffic backed up on LaSalle Street as vehicles pulled off the Dan Ryan.
Police reopened the local inbound lanes by about 6 a.m.