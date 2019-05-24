CHICAOO (CBS) — A jury returned a guilty verdict against Antwon Carter, who shot and killed Chicago Police Officer Michael Bailey, only a few weeks before he was to retire.
Bailey, 62, was shot and killed outside his own home in 2010.
Detectives say Bailey just got off work on Mayor Richard Daley’s security detail.
Bailey was still in uniform as he returned to his home in the 7400 block of South Evans Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood. As he polished the new Buick Regal that he had bought himself as a retirement gift, Carter allegedly approached him with a gun to try to rob Bailey.
Bailey fired several shots of his own, but was shot three times by Carter.
“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict for the murder of Chicago Police Officer Michael Bailey, who was brutally shot and killed in front of his own home,” the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “A veteran public servant, Officer Bailey was looking forward to retirement after serving the city and his community with honor. We hope this verdict brings some measure of justice to the family of Officer Bailey and the entire Chicago Police Department.”