CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion in Uptown, but it’s not the homeowner who was hurt.
Chicago police say a man forced his way into a home on Lakeside Place near Clarendon Avenue just after midnight.
The homeowner confronted him and shot in the backside.
Police say the homeowner has a valid firearms card.
He was not hurt and no one else was home at the time.
Burglaries are up 18 percent in the 19th Police District, where the home invasion happened, in the past four years. There have been 227 burglaries in the district so far this year.