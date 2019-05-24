CHICAGO (CBS) — A last-minute reprieve came Thursday for a pregnant woman who was supposed to be deported to her native Mexico.
RELATED Pregnant Mom And Family Take Asylum In Chicago Lawn Church To Avoid Deportation To Mexico
Adilene Marquina and her family are taking sanctuary at Faith, Hope and Life Mission Church in Chicago Lawn.
She left Mexico in 2015 because she said her family was being tortured by drug cartels.
Marquina was denied permanent asylum in the U.S. and was supposed to report to immigration Thursday, but she was granted an extension on her case until Oct. 23.
“This is a small victory because she took sanctuary here. She didn’t have another alternative,” Father Jose Landaverde said. “We believe we are going to stop this deportation.”
The church will celebrate Marquina’s victory with a special mass Sunday at 11 a.m.
Her baby is due in July.