CHICAGO (CBS) — Pre-holiday haul for Chicago’s Organized Crime Unit recovered heroin, cocaine, cannabis and almost $10,000 in drug money from targeted raids on gang members.
“It’s no secret to us that violent organizations we have are fuelled by narcotics, so when we go into weekends like this, we normally do targeted raids to get these individuals off the streets,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
It’s one tactic Chicago cops are using to try to reduce holiday violence. Another is close cooperation with the feds.
“If you commit gun crimes, you should be prepared to face prison time, hard prison time, federal prison time,” U.S. Attorney John Lausch said.
Sounding very much like the former federal proseuctor she is, Mayor Lightfoot underscored the federal backup Chicago police can employ.
“If you are engaged in violent crime anywhere, there’s not going to be any shelter. We are going to find you, prosecute you, and as appropriate, send you to federal prison, not around the corner. You’re going to be far away,” Lightfoot said.
Last year on Memorial Day weekend, seven people were killed on Chicago’s streets. Lightfoot said, she hopes to reduce that but won’t be satisfied with any number that’s not zero.
“If people don’t feel they can go to the beach, go downtown, walk through their neighborhoods, or be in the house safely, we are giving up everything to chaos,” she said.
Supt. Johnson confirmed that detectives will be in uniform in squad cars this weekend and many vacations have been cancelled to beef up police presence.