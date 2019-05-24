CHICAGO (CBS) — Charlene Wilson, 68, who is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia, has been reported missing, police said.
She was last seen Friday around the 6900 block of South Harper in Grand Crossing. She is known to frequent Hyde Park and the areas of 55th and Wabash, 59th and Michigan, 69th and Harper and the McDonald’s at 70 E. Garfield.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. She may have a black and white bag with her.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.