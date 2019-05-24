(CBS) — Timothy Andrews, of Algonquin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for high-jacking a car from an 83-year-old woman.
On Feb. 6, 2018, Andrews was involved in a hit and run car accident and fled the scene when police officers arrived.
Officers searched and ultimately found Andrews hiding amongst some trees. Andrews, armed with a knife, lunged at an Algonquin Police Officer, again fled and unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry into a vehicle that was occupied by a father and his two young children.
Andrews then broke a window and entered a car that was occupied by an 83 year old woman.
Andrews attempted to steer the vehicle from the front passenger side of the car. The woman appeared to be thrown from the vehicle and Andrews fled in her car.
Andrews ultimately crashed the car in Barrington Hills and was apprehended.
Andrews got 10 years for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a Class X Felony, and must serve 85 percent of this sentence.
In addition, Andrews was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Aggravated Assault. This sentence will run concurrently.