CHICAGO (CBS) — An active Chicago firefighter has died from his injuries after a car crash in California, the Chicago Fire Department announced.
Commissioner Richard Ford II has the sad duty to report the death of an active member of the CFD in a car crash at Beverly Hills California.
First District Relief Engineer Nathaniel Ervin died at the scene this morning.
He joined the CFD in 2004. Services are pending.
As of Saturday evening, services for Ervin are pending.