Filed Under:Beverly Hills, California, car accident, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Firefighter, Nathaniel Ervin


CHICAGO (CBS) — An active Chicago firefighter has died from his injuries after a car crash in California, the Chicago Fire Department announced.

Nathaniel Ervin, a relief engineer in the First District, died Friday morning. He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2004.

As of Saturday evening, services for Ervin are pending.