CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indianapolis 500 this year is paying tribute whose name is synonymous with speed — Mario Andretti.
This year, race officials commemorate 50 years since Mario’s win. The 79-year-old racing ambassador seems as popular today as he was back then.
Today, Mario drives a two-seat Indy car, taking reporters and the public out on a scenic tour of the speedway at 180 miles per hour. The two laps, that’s five miles, take less than two minutes.
The speed, the skill, the g-forces all make for one heck of a physics lesson; it’s a class in racing appreciation.
For $3,300, Mario Andretti will take fans on 180 mph spin on Monday.
It’s sold out, however.