CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Memorial Day weekend, often considered the kickoff to the summer grilling season.

Kristina and Greg Gaardbo from Chicago’s Culinary Kitchen joined the CBS 2 morning show to offer tips to help cooks become masters of the grill.

DO

Cook with certified Angus beef
Season before heating
Baste after flipping
Check temperature often
Season after cooking

DON’T

Baste before flipping
Use low-grade charcoal; lump charcoal burns hotter
Rush cooking.

Click here for their steak florentine recipe!