CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old passenger was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive, just north of the Chicago river Friday night.
The female victim was a rear passenger in a Nissan sedan driving northbound in the 300 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
A person in a while SUV pulled alongside and fired shots. The woman was treated at Northwestern Hospital for a gunshot wound to her right hand.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m., police said.
Police said none of the patrol officers in the area heard shots. Despite requests, the driver of the Nissan has not brought the vehicle in for processing, CPD spokesman Anthony Gugleilmi said.