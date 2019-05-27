CHICAGO (CBS) — The wind and rain caused a gas station canopy to collapse in Alsip Monday afternoon, creating a scary situation for one man underneath it.
It happened at a Citgo on 111th near Cicero.
RELATED Tornado Confirmed West Of Dyer, Indiana
Alsip police and firefighters say no one was hurt.
A man was inside a car underneath when the canopy came down around 2:45 p.m. He made it out safely and his family picked him up.
Alsip Mayor John Ryan said the owner of the gas station is having a crew come out to put fencing around the property and keep it secure. The owner plans to begin the process of removing the canopy tomorrow.
The mayor also says he told the owner he needs to ensure that the other canopy is safe.
Alsip’s fire chief says the gas station is closed but an employee will be there throughout the night. He said the structure is not secure.