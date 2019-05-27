CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old daughter have been reported missing, Chicago police said.
Mayra Osorio and her daughter Samara are missing from the 5500 block of West School Street in Portage Park. They were last seen Saturday around 4 p.m.
Mayra, who suffers from depression, was last seen wearing a black, long sleeved jacket and black pants.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Samara was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.