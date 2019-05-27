CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm warning is out for Cook County, specifically for the Chicago area and suburbs including Cicero and Berwyn until 3:45 Monday afternoon.
There is also a flash flood warning for the area until 5:15 p.m.
With the severe weather, there is a chance of flooding and heavy winds. The thunderstorms are set to continue through the afternoon.
The heavy rainfall can produce flash flooding. The areas affected include the northeastern area of the state including Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, McHenry and Will counties.