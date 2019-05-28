CHICAGO (CBS) — After Monday’s torrential rains, the city of Naperville will offer free bagged leaf pick-up on Saturday. No sticker required.
Ahead of Tuesday’s night’s anticipated inclement weather, the city is asking residents to make sure storm drains are clear. If residents see problems, they’re asked to contact Naperville’s Public Works Department at 630-420-6095 or City Dispatch at 630-420-6187.
The bags for the free pick-up are for yard waste and the collection is for Naperville residents who live south of 95th Street.
Those who want to participate need to have bags at the curb by 6:00 a.m. Saturday June 1.
The city asks that residents do not rake leaves into the street because the debris can clog storm drains. Naperville city crews and contractors will start street sweeping efforts on the south end of Naperville this week.
City officials ask residents not to leave “large materials” or leaf bags in the street because it will hamper cleaning efforts.
If residents are dealing with large tree limbs and large twigs, they can dispose of those items through the city’s annual curbside bulk brush program. It’s currently underway and will continue through the southern portions of the city over the next several weeks.
Visit the city’s website for more information on dates and times of cleanup efforts as regularly scheduled trash pickup.