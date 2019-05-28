CHICAGO (CBS) — A local homeowner believes the city is responsible for nearly two feet of excess water that covers her yard on rainy days.
Marie Brestel, 67, works under wet and dangerous conditions to connect hoses to a pump located in her yard that sends excess water to the street. She said the flooding is because her home is at the bottom of a slope.
“I’m here by myself,” said Brestel. “I’m a widow. I have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s getting harder and harder.”
She spent nearly $10,000 on installing drains to redirect the water and hundreds buying different types of pumps.
“They are working, but this has been going on for the past 10 to 15 years,” she said.
She wants the city to find a solution.
“I just don’t feel that I should have to deal with this,” Brestel said. “I think the city should be somewhat responsible as far as the lay of the land.”
CBS 2 contacted the City of Aurora and got no response Tuesday about what could be done to help Brestel and other residents affected.