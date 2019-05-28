CHICAGO (CBS)– A finance website ranked the top cities for hockey fans and Chicago was among the top five.
Chicago was ranked 4th on WalletHub’s 2019’s Best Cities For Hockey Fans and came out behind Pittsburgh, Detroit and the top-ranked city of Boston. New York City came in 5th place among the hockey cities.
WalletHub ranked 73 U.S. cities based on indicators including ticket prices, stadium capacity and performance level of each city’s teams. Fan engagement and college-hockey fan engagement were also ranked as part of the research.
While Chicago was among the top hockey cities, the home of the Blackhawks also made the list for the lowest NHL stadium Capacity.
According to WalletHub, the cities were ranked on a 100-point scale that was weighted by “determined by summing the number of “Likes” for all the teams in each category and calculating the proportion that each league represents in total.”
The top 10 list includes:
- Boston
- Detroit
- Pittsburgh
- Chicago
- New York
- Newark
- Anaheim
- Buffalo