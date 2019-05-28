CHICAGO (CBS)–Right now, crews are pumping water from the retention pond into the sewer in Oak Lawn.
This is because the water levels are getting too high, so there is risk of more homes being flooded here.
Several roads are still flooded near 99th and Cicero in Oak Lawn, and debris scatters the area.
Monday’s storms hit hard and fast.
Resident Andy Ochoa showed us the carpet he ripped out of his house, then walked us through his basement that flooded when the storm came through yesterday.
The neighbors here showed us the holes in their screens from what they said was baseball size hail.
Just down the street in Chicago Ridge, flooding was reported between 95th and Harlem, where one driver had to be rescued.
Another driver had to climb out of their vehicle through a window to get to safety.
A little further south in Alsip, wind brought down a gas station canopy, right on top of a car with someone in it.
The good news is that the driver was not hurt, and was able to get out of the car.
On Tuesday morning, 700 people in Cook County are still without power, including 200 in Oak Lawn, Alsip and Chicago Ridge.