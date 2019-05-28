



Recent graduates everywhere are hearing this free advice: You can write your own story now.

But before Jeremy Frank walked across the stage last week at Stevenson High School, he had already authored a book.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke sat down with the phenom for some frank talk about his very bright future.

Jeremy Frank loves baseball, idolizing the Chicago Cubs and he loves stats. Now the 18-year-old has become a baseball data whiz.

“I am just really good at math. That’s all I am really good at,” Frank said. ” I was at a Brewers game and someone recognized me. It was the coolest thing.”

Jeremy’s Twitter account @MLBRandomStats has caught the attention of some sports heavy hitters, including White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Frank has over 32,000 followers. It was an obscure stat he discovered about Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto that caught people’s attention.

“He had popped out, I think, 15 times in his entire career. And normal players pop out 20, 30 times in a year,” said Frank.

“I mean, even not in baseball, things are numbers. He’s like his father. Everything’s a number,” said his mother Missy Frank. “You say a sentence, he’ll tell you about a number it is related to.”

Jeremy published his first book two weeks ago, “Hidden Ball Trick”, before he graduated from Stevenson High School.

Now he’s off to Purdue to study data science.

“The end goal for me is to eventually work for a Major League team,” Frank said. “I love baseball. It’s my favorite thing in the world. I spend hours just watching, just analyzing it. For now, it’s for fun.”