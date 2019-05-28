CHICAGO (CBS)– Preyana Welborne, 14, has been reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, Welborne was last seen leaving her residence located at 600 north Monticello Avenue.
The teen is 5-foot-2 and weighs 157 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket, black “Aeropostale” brand athletic pants and white flip-flop shoes with her hair in a ponytail.
Police said the missing teen attends Chicago Bulls College Prep High School and may be in the area of the 700 block of north Adams Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.