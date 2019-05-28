CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pronounced dead after a police-involved shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police originally believed the man to be a suspect in a homicide that took place on May 14 but later said the person was actually the brother of the man they were looking for.
According to a tweet by Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the Chicago Police Department fugitive team “attempted to take a murder suspect into custody from a May 14th homicide.”
Guglielmi said during the arrest, the man displayed a gun and was then shot by police. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to an initial tweet by Guglielmi, “Officers conducting a continuing investigation were fired upon by a suspect in the 8100 block of Chappel [Avenue].”
A weapon was recovered, Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Chicago police released a statement saying, “Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.”