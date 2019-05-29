Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros, striking a child, according to multiple reports.
Almora Jr. was visibly distraught after the hit in Minute Maid Park in Houston, according to SportsTalk 790, a local sports-talk radio station in the Houston area.
The child was awake and responsive after being hit and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, SportsTalk 790 said in a tweet.
This is a developing story…