Filed Under:Graduated Income Tax, Illinois, Illinois House, Illinois Legislature, Income Tax Bill, Legislature, Recreational Marijuana, Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS)—The legislative session closes Friday, giving Illinois lawmakers three days to pass legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, adopt a budget for the July 1 fiscal year and change the tax code.

The legislature has already approved a proposal to let voters decide on a constitutional amendment changing the state’s flat income tax, but they need additional language specifying the rates for each income level.

Another key measure on the legislative agenda for this week is a sports betting proposal.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday until the fall. Spending bills are usually decided during the last hours.

 