CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by UP North Line Metra train Wednesday evening, Metra officials confirm.
All inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Indian Hill as of 8:06 p.m.
The outbound train was heading to Kenosha and set to arrive at 7:56 p.m.
Metra officials said the train had stopped at Wilmette and was expressing to Winnetka. It was not set to stop at Indian Hill, where the pedestrian was struck.
Metra also noted that two trains, train #362 departing Weukegan at 9:15 p.m. and train #361 departing Chicago at 7:35 p.m., would not operate Wednesday evening.
Trains were operating with extensive delays with one track reopened shortly before 9 p.m., Metra said in a tweet.
This is a developing story…