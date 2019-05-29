CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago White Sox employee threw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s game, only the pitch did not make it to home plate.
A video posted on Twitter by the Chicago White Sox captures the moment Mary Ruich threw the pitch directly at intern photographer Darren Georgia, who was to her left.
Wednesday, Ruich and Georgia addressed the media Wednesday afternoon to talk about the pitch.
“But I actually thought I was over home plate,” Ruich said. ” I thought I was good.”
Ruich, a server a Levy Restaurants, said the ball was stuck in her hand and she did not prepare for the first pitch. She said she was surprised by being chosen as “Employee of the Month” and getting to throw the first pitch.
“It was scary,” Ruich said.
She said she would love to perfect her pitching style.
“I was okay and more importantly the camera was okay,” Georgia said. “I have no hard feelings toward Mary at all.”