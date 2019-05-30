CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorneys for a man who said he was tortured into confessing to murder plan to file a civil lawsuit.
James Gibson spent 30 years in prison before prosecutors dropped all charges. Gibson was convicted of double murder in 1989. Uncooperative witnesses and the death of a key witness led to his freedom last month.
However, prosecutors insisted this was not a wrongful conviction.
But Gibson said officers under former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge tortured him into confessing. Burge was convicted of lying about the torture of criminal suspects.
He died last September.
This will be the first wrongful conviction lawsuit presented to the city since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.
As of now, the total payout to Burge victims is more than 100 million dollars.