CHICAGO (CBS) – If all the rainfall we’ve seen recently sounds like a broken record, it is!
The National Weather Service confirms this month was the wettest May on record.
We’ve already seen 8.22” of rain. The previous record was 8.21” in May of 2018.
Memorial Day, was the wettest day this month with almost 2″ of rain.
“We’ve been locked in a persistent pattern for weeks, not just here, but across the entire U.S.,” said CBS Chicago Meteorologist Robb Ellis. “It means stormy and rainy conditions for the Midwest and Plains, and ongoing heat for the Southeast. The result is we’ve seen the wettest May in 148 years.”
The normal average for May is 3.68″.