CHICAGO (CBS) — Hours after 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke was indicted on charges of racketeering and attempted extortion, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for him to “resign immediately.”
In a statement, Lightfoot wrote, “The allegations in this superseding indictment are alarming. The indictment alleges that Ald. Burke used his position and the tools of government to facilitate a criminal enterprise to enrich himself and cheat the residents of this city. No official in this city — elected or appointed — should ever profit from his or her office.”
Lightfoot has previously stated that she believes aldermen should not profit from their offices.
“Given the serious criminal liability he faces, Alderman Burke can no longer continue to do his job honorably or effectively. It is in the best interests of all that he step aside so that the residents of the 14th ward can be properly represented,” the statement continued.
Lightfoot also directed the city’s Corporation Counsel to investigate whether any current city employees or vendors were complicit in the alleged crimes.
“If so, we will not hesitate to take decisive actions against anyone whose conduct violated any laws or ethical rules,” she wrote.