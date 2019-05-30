CHICAGO (CBS) — From all the documents in the Jussie Smollett case it is becoming clear why the Chicago Police Department and the mayor were so publicly upset when charges in the case were suddenly dropped.

Jusse Smollett was to admit guilt for staging a hate crime. Instead he walked free.

But Kim Foxx said in a previous interview with CBS 2, “This case was treated like the other cases that have gone through our alternative prosecution model.”

Nearly 500 pages of police case files were released Thursday following a judge’s decision to unseal the case.

Documents revealed that on February 28 after Smollett was indicted, the state’s attorney’s office notified CPD, saying the case would be prosecuted with $10,000 in restitution, community service and admission of guilt.

But that admission of guilt never happened as charges were suddenly dropped by Kim Foxx’s office nearly a month later, and Smollett walked free, blindsiding police.

A nationally televised interview with Smollett aired February 14, a day after CPD was given information from brother Ola and Abel Osundairo indicating the attack was staged.

Hours after that interview aired Smollett was re-interviewed by police and shown pictures of the brothers. He denied knowing their names.

But text messages spanning more than a year between Smollett and one of the brothers shows they were far from strangers.

During a lineup Smollett told police, “It can’t be them. They are black as sin. We don’t have any issues.”

When asked if he wanted to sign a complaint, Smollett said yes, but then his attorney stopped him and said they would discuss it.

As for the wounds on Smollett’s face, court documents say on the night of the attack one brother “pulled his punches,” so he wouldn’t hurt Smollett.

Both brothers are weight lifters, and one is a talented boxer.

In the coming days and weeks hundreds of additional handwritten detective notes from the case are expected to be released as well as a large amount of video surveillance from the case.