CHICAGO (CBS) — A high-level member of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang has been arrested on federal drug charges for allegedly selling large quantities of heroin on Chicago’s West Side.

Raymond Betts, 52, of Riverdale, was charged in a federal court with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Betts is accused of selling or directing sales of heroin on eight occasions in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood and south suburban Riverdale from December 2018 to March 2019. The eight transactions totaled approximately 136 grams of heroin.

According to the federal complaint, Betts is a high-ranking member of the Four Corner Hustlers gang and the only one to hold the title of “Prince.” He is also the founder and leader of a security faction of the gang known as the “Body Snatchers”.

Angela Bell, 48, of Chicago, and Maurice Williams, 50, of Riverdale, both alleged gang members, were also charged in the conspiracy.

The defendants did not know the buyer during the drug deals was working on behalf of law enforcement.

All three were arrested Wednesday.

Bell is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday afternoon.

Betts and Williams will appear for their hearings Monday afternoon.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.