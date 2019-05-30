  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of investigative files in the Jussie Smollett case will be released Thursday by the Chicago Police Department.

Smollett was accused of staging his own racist and homophobic attack in January and filing a false police report. In March, Cook State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped the charges.

The documents will be made public after a Freedom on Information request by CBS 2 and other media outlets.

CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar and Megan Hickey will be poring over the documents and offering live updates here later today: